Federal Reserve speakers coming up on Wednesday 13 October 2021 (FOMC minutes too)

They'll be scoured for further guidance on when to expect a tapering announcement. Expectations are for the November 3rd meeting).

As to speakers coming up, from the Board of Governors we'll hear from Brainard and Bowman.





4.30pm US ET time, which is 2030 GMT

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard is scheduled to speak on "Engaging Tribal Leaders on Financial Inclusion and the Economic Challenges of the Pandemic" before a hybrid virtual "Fed Listens: Roundtable with Oklahoma Tribal Leaders".

Which does not sound like there will be much on her outlook for the economy nor policy. Perhaps in the Q&A though.





8pm US ET time, which is 0000 GMT

Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman to speak on "Monetary Policy Making and the Economic Outlook" before the Dykhouse Scholar Program Speakers Series in Money, Banking, and Regulation.