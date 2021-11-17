Federal Reserve speakers coming up on Wednesday 17 November 2021

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is scheduled to give virtual keynote before the 2021 U.S. Treasury Market Conference coorganized by the Federal Reserve System.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will participate at the same event.

I haven't got scheduled times for Williams and Daly.





1720 GMT Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will give opening remarks before virtual 2021 Financial Stability Conference, "Planning for Surprises, Learning from Crises" organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and the Office of Financial Research.





1720 GMT Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller gives "Thoughts on Stablecoins".





2105 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks about current economic conditions and monetary policy in a moderated Q&A with the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America.





2110 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives closing remarks virtually before the Federal Reserve Community Development Research Seminar Series event.





