Federal Reserve speakers coming up Tuesday 16 November 2021: Daly, Bostic, Barkin, Harker,

1700 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin

to participate in a virtual panel before the Federal Reserve Racism and the Economy: Focus on Financial Services event.

I don't have timings for these two:

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is set to speak on "Fintech and Financial Inclusion" before the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Fifth Annual Fintech Conference. Again this is a virtual speech.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly to speak before the Commonwealth Club, San Francisco.