Federal Reserve speakers coming up Tuesday 5 October 2021 - Barkin, Quarles
10.30 US ET time, which is 1430 GMT, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin
- participates in a "Fed Listens" event with local community leaders
- to discuss how the pandemic has affected the workforce and labor market in the area, with a focus on businesses and families.
13.15 US ET, which is 1715 GMT brings Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles
- speaks on "LIBOR Transition" before the Structured Finance Association Conference: SFVegas 2021.
Barkin: