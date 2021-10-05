Federal Reserve speakers coming up Tuesday 5 October 2021 - Barkin, Quarles

10.30 US ET time, which is 1430 GMT, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin 

  • participates in a "Fed Listens" event with local community leaders
  • to discuss how the pandemic has affected the workforce and labor market in the area, with a focus on businesses and families. 
13.15 US ET, which is 1715 GMT brings Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles 
  • speaks on "LIBOR Transition" before the Structured Finance Association Conference: SFVegas 2021.
