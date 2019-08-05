Federal reserve to develop round-the-clock real-time payment and settlement service
To read more about what is being termed FedNow Sevice HERE.
- Federal Reserve to develop round the clock real time payment and settlement service. Expected to launch in 2023 or 2024
- Exploring expanding fedwire funds service and national settlement service hours to operate all day, every day
This in effect might be a direct competition to the propose Facebook Libra service (less safe) and wondering if also a hit to companies like Visa and Mastercard.