Former chair of the Federal Reserve Yellen says the US trade war with China is far from over

Yellen warns that unresolved tensions over technology could divide the world

slow the development of artificial intelligence and 5G

Speaking at the Asian Financial Forum on Monday, more:

"phase one" trade agreement will still leave tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods in place

it doesn't remove the "more troublesome" risk of conflict over emerging technologies





Yelln referred to tariffs of up to 25% on $370 billion of Chinese goods that will remain in place

covers aournd 2/3rds of China's exports to the US

phase one tariff rollback won't be "very noticeable" for US households

And "more troublesome, difficult" issues are ahead, such as:

subsidies on Chinese state-owned enterprises

competition between the US and China in artificial intelligence, 5G mobile networks and other technology related to national security.



