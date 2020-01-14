Former chair of the Federal Reserve Yellen says the US trade war with China is far from over
Yellen warns that unresolved tensions over technology could divide the world
- slow the development of artificial intelligence and 5G
Speaking at the Asian Financial Forum on Monday, more:
- "phase one" trade agreement will still leave tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods in place
- it doesn't remove the "more troublesome" risk of conflict over emerging technologies
Yelln referred to tariffs of up to 25% on $370 billion of Chinese goods that will remain in place
- covers aournd 2/3rds of China's exports to the US
- phase one tariff rollback won't be "very noticeable" for US households
And "more troublesome, difficult" issues are ahead, such as:
- subsidies on Chinese state-owned enterprises
- competition between the US and China in artificial intelligence, 5G mobile networks and other technology related to national security.
The Yellenator