Former chair of the Federal Reserve Yellen says the US trade war with China is far from over

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Yellen warns that unresolved tensions over technology could divide the world 

  • slow the development of artificial intelligence and 5G
Speaking at the Asian Financial Forum on Monday, more:
  • "phase one" trade agreement will still leave tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese goods in place
  • it doesn't remove the "more troublesome" risk of conflict over emerging technologies

Yelln referred to tariffs of up to 25% on $370 billion of Chinese goods that will remain in place
  • covers aournd 2/3rds of China's exports to the US
  • phase one tariff rollback won't be "very noticeable" for US households
And "more troublesome, difficult" issues are ahead, such as:
  • subsidies on Chinese state-owned enterprises
  • competition between the US and China in artificial intelligence, 5G mobile networks and other technology related to national security.
