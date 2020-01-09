Fed's Barkin: Encouraged by job reports and pace of holiday spending

US economy healthy was some risks, possible shocks



Encouraged by job reports and pace of holiday spending



Reducing uncertainty would boost US economy



Jobless claims, leading index signal no recession



Imagines an escalation with Iran as possible shock (it happened)



US growth easing to normal level, not underperforming



Fed's Barkin is a nonvoting member on the Federal Reserve Board this year.







At 1:20 PM ET/1820 GMT, Fed's Evans is expected to speak on the economic outlook at an event in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Question and answer session is expected with both the audience and media. Evans is a non-voting member in 2020.





At 2 PM ET/1900 GMT Fed's Bullard speaks to Wisconsin bankers. As is typical with Bullard he will take questions from both the audience and media. Bullard is also a non-voting member in 2020.







Also scheduled to speak this afternoon is back of Canada's Poloz at 1:45 PM ET/1845 GMT and ECB councilmember Weidman at 2:10 PM ET/1910 GMT.