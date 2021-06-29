Fed's Barkin: Inflation and growth will peak in Q2

Comments from the Richmond Fed President:





Like lumber, prices will come back

The question is: What does it mean for next year

It's counter-intuitive but companies don't like to raise prices

What the environment looks like in 2022 matters a lot

One thing that looks less temporary is the rise in rents

It's possible that people's wage aspirations have increased and that could be holding workers back

I'm a big believer of optionality in regards to tapering

Expect big jobs gains in August and Sept

Says he feels bad for Powell because he has to defend the dots, something they didn't even discuss at the latest meeting



