Fed's Barkin: Inflation and growth will peak in Q2

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Richmond Fed President:

  • Like lumber, prices will come back
  • The question is: What does it mean for next year
  • It's counter-intuitive but companies don't like to raise prices
  • What the environment looks like in 2022 matters a lot
  • One thing that looks less temporary is the rise in rents
  • It's possible that people's wage aspirations have increased and that could be holding workers back
  • I'm a big believer of optionality in regards to tapering
  • Expect big jobs gains in August and Sept
  • Says he feels bad for Powell because he has to defend the dots, something they didn't even discuss at the latest meeting
Tom is doing Q&A on his iPad, evidently.

