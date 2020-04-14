Coming Up!
Fed's Barkin - thinking through what the economic recovery will look like
Thomas Barkin is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
- Says he is spending most of his time now thinking through what the economic recovery will look like
- Economy has a tough path ahead
- busnesses rethinking operations as a result of pandemic, from diversification of supply chains to service businesses building more separation among people into their plans
- says corporate debt markets will see "some amount of shakeout" as a result of health crisis and shut down
