Fed's Barkin - thinking through what the economic recovery will look like

Thomas Barkin is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

  • Says he is spending most of his time now thinking through what the economic recovery will look like 
  • Economy has a tough path ahead
  • busnesses rethinking operations as a result of pandemic, from diversification of supply chains to service businesses building more separation among people into their plans
  • says corporate debt markets will see "some amount of shakeout" as a result of health crisis and shut down

