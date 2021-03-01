Fed's Barkin: If the driver of higher rates is "as it seems to be" vaccine and economic optimism then "it's a natural reaction"

Comments from the Richmond Fed President

  • There will be price pressure in the spring, given pent-up demand and excess savings
  • We will be watching to see what service-sector jobs come back and if they don't, if those people can be redeployed
  • I watch carefully survey based and market-based inflation expectations but those are still short of where they should be
  • At the longer end of the curve, it depends a lot of the driver. If they driver is elevated
  • If the driver of higher rates is "as it seems to be" vaccine and economic optimism then "it's a natural reaction"

