Fed's Barkin in FT: Shrugs off inflation risks from stimulus plan

Richmond Fed Pres. Barkin speaking in a FT article









Shrugs off inflation risks from stimulus plan

US economy still needs support despite fears of jump in prices



Considers any price rise as temporary



Sees need for continued support despite fiscal aid



He expected short-term price volatility, but stress that he saw deflationary as well as inflationary risks on the horizon



sees any price rises as temporary as a result of broad trends in technology and globalization keeping prices suppressed



Comments from Fed officials continue to point toward an extended period of accommodation helped by the desire to move toward full employment as inflation remains subdued which continues to sound like a Goldilocks scenario.