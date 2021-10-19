Fed's Barkin: Labor shortages may outlast pandemic
Richmond Fed president Barkin speaking (voting member in 2021)
The Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin is on the wires saying:
- labor shortages may outlast the pandemic
- He cites parental leave policies in Canada, subsidies for older workers in Japan as examples of steps to bring more people into the workforce
- Notes that the aging of population/ declining birth rate, pose risks to long-term economic growth: need for policy to get more people working
Fed's Barkin is a voting member in 2021