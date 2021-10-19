Fed's Barkin: Labor shortages may outlast pandemic

Richmond Fed president Barkin speaking (voting member in 2021)





labor shortages may outlast the pandemic



He cites parental leave policies in Canada, subsidies for older workers in Japan as examples of steps to bring more people into the workforce



Notes that the aging of population/ declining birth rate, pose risks to long-term economic growth: need for policy to get more people working

The Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin is on the wires saying: