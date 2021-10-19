Fed's Barkin: Labor shortages may outlast pandemic

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Richmond Fed president Barkin speaking (voting member in 2021)

Barkin
The Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin is on the wires saying:
  • labor shortages may outlast the pandemic
  • He cites parental leave policies in Canada, subsidies for older workers in Japan as examples of steps to bring more people into the workforce
  • Notes that the aging of population/ declining birth rate, pose risks to long-term economic growth: need for policy to get more people working
Fed's Barkin is a voting member in 2021
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose