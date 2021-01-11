Fed's Barkin projecting 'hurt' for the US in Q1 and H1 but H2 will be stronger

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Barkin is the president and chief executive officer of the Richmond Fed, speaking in an interview with CNBC

  •  escalating cases will hurt us in first quarter, first half
  • second half will be very strong
  • it will be 'bumpy' but elevated saving, potential for more stimulus are backstops
  • will see stronger inflation in 2q because of lower inflation a year earlier
  • says expect fiscal support to boost spending over several years

He's still nattering on:

  •  you would need to see substantial progress toward goals before discussion on qe taper gets on the table
  • it's important for fed to go as hard as we can to try to achieve goals
  • unemployment rate is not a good measure for where economy is now
  • says labor force participation is the bigger issue; it has taken a big hit
  • says a lot of jobs will come back with vaccines




