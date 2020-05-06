Fed's Barkin: Recovery will be slow. Lawmakers will need to contemplate what next

Fed's Barkin speaking

Likely significant oversupply in retail real estate will take a wild for that to come back



Demand for commercial real estate in recovery could hinge on permanent changes in social distance a, office organization protocols



Fed trying to tailor main Street loans to encourage use will adjust as demand is assessed once program is open



Recovery will be slow, lawmakers will need to contemplate what more support will be needed



US will have unemployed longer than thought



US will have to confront what further help is needed for small businesses, hotels, other stricken sectors during recovery



Biggest economic stimulus would be consistency among public officials At state and national levels about what is needed for people to transact business safely

Richmond Fed's Barkin is on the wires saying: