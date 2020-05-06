Fed's Barkin: Recovery will be slow. Lawmakers will need to contemplate what next

Fed's Barkin speaking

Richmond Fed's Barkin is on the wires saying:
  • Likely significant oversupply in retail real estate will take a wild for that to come back
  • Demand for commercial real estate in recovery could hinge on permanent changes in social distance a, office organization protocols
  • Fed trying to tailor main Street loans to encourage use will adjust as demand is assessed once program is open
  • Recovery will be slow, lawmakers will need to contemplate what more support will be needed
  • US will have unemployed longer than thought
  • US will have to confront what further help is needed for small businesses, hotels, other stricken sectors during recovery
  • Biggest economic stimulus would be consistency among public officials At state and national levels about what is needed for people to transact business safely
