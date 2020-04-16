Fed's Barkin: Reopening of economy cannot wait for his 0 infection rate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Richmond Fed Barkin speaking to North Carolina chamber of commerce in a Zoom meeting 

Meanwhile Fed's Barkin is also speaking to North Carolina chamber and says:
  • Health, fiscal policy taking lead in crisis
  • Midteens unemployment is possible
  • Reopening cannot wait for a 0 infection rate
  • Restoration of consumer confidence the most difficult challenge to economic recovery
  • Post crisis recovery may require redeployment of workers from restaurant service jobs to occupations like home healthcare


