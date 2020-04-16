Fed's Barkin: Reopening of economy cannot wait for his 0 infection rate
Richmond Fed Barkin speaking to North Carolina chamber of commerce in a Zoom meeting
- Health, fiscal policy taking lead in crisis
- Midteens unemployment is possible
- Reopening cannot wait for a 0 infection rate
- Restoration of consumer confidence the most difficult challenge to economic recovery
- Post crisis recovery may require redeployment of workers from restaurant service jobs to occupations like home healthcare