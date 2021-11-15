Fed's Barkin says the infrastructure bill is not a near-term stimulant

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin

Expects that supply chain disruption will persist "well into" 2022

Will watch wages and the labour market for sings that inflation is becoming more persistent

Household and market indicators suggest that inflation expectations over the medium to long term are still in line

if the need is there the Federal Reserve will act to curb inflation, but its good to have a few more months "to see where reality is"



That last one ... wow. I guess that latest US CPI blowout was not real enough for the Fed. Perhaps some of these guys should head on down to the supermarket and/or gas station.







