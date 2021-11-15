Fed's Barkin says the infrastructure bill is not a near-term stimulant

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin 

  • Expects that supply chain disruption will persist "well into" 2022
  • Will watch wages and the labour market for sings that inflation is becoming more persistent 
  • Household and market indicators suggest that inflation expectations over the medium to long term are still in line 
  • if the need is there the Federal Reserve will act to curb inflation, but its good to have a few more months "to see where reality is"

That last one ... wow. I guess that latest US CPI blowout was not real enough for the Fed. Perhaps some of these guys should head on down to the supermarket and/or gas station. 


