Fed's Barkin says the infrastructure bill is not a near-term stimulant
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin
- Expects that supply chain disruption will persist "well into" 2022
- Will watch wages and the labour market for sings that inflation is becoming more persistent
- Household and market indicators suggest that inflation expectations over the medium to long term are still in line
- if the need is there the Federal Reserve will act to curb inflation, but its good to have a few more months "to see where reality is"
That last one ... wow. I guess that latest US CPI blowout was not real enough for the Fed. Perhaps some of these guys should head on down to the supermarket and/or gas station.