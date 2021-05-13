Fed's Barkin: Housing is booming and consumer confidence is skyrocketing
Comments from the Richmond Fed President
- Spending has come back faster than employment
- US recovery has outpaced most of the world
- I'm hopeful we're on the brink of completing the recovery
- The question of how to unclog the labor market will be key for the recovery
He's continuing to speak and no doubt he will follow this up with a comment that it's too early to talk about tapering.
- Inflation expectations and the business outlook is not pointing to a persistent multi-year jump in inflation
- Supply constraints could limit potential upside in overall growth