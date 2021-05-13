Fed's Barkin: Housing is booming and consumer confidence is skyrocketing

Comments from the Richmond Fed President

Fed's Barkin
  • Spending has come back faster than employment
  • US recovery has outpaced most of the world
  • I'm hopeful we're on the brink of completing the recovery
  • The question of how to unclog the labor market will be key for the recovery
He's continuing to speak and no doubt he will follow this up with a comment that it's too early to talk about tapering.
  • Inflation expectations and the business outlook is not pointing to a persistent multi-year jump in inflation
  • Supply constraints could limit potential upside in overall growth

