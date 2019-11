Remarks from a speech in Danville Virginia

The Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin is apparently speaking in Danville, Virginia.





He says:

The US labor market is tight









Barkin is not a voting member on the FOMC this year, nor will it be a voting member in 2020.

That is all that has come out so far and the insight is not exactly new news. Nevertheless, will be watching for any additional comments on the economy or monetary policy.