Feds Barkin: US economy moving along at a very good pace
Fed's Barkin speaking at HarvardFed's Barkin:
- US economy moving along at a very good pace
- reduce trade uncertainty to help investment recovery
- Surveying impact of virus on global supply chain
- focusing on prices, tools with rate near zero in review
- negative interest rates not a proven success
- sees value in higher figures in inflation conversation
- Inflation target range of 2-2.5% might be helpful
- Mulling if the US has necessary tools to weather downturn
- Fiscal – monetary coordination important to put on table
Barkin is the president of the Richmond Fed. He is not a voting member in 2020.
His concerns about options in the case of a downturn are concerning.