Feds Barkin: US economy moving along at a very good pace

US economy moving along at a very good pace



reduce trade uncertainty to help investment recovery



Surveying impact of virus on global supply chain

focusing on prices, tools with rate near zero in review



negative interest rates not a proven success



sees value in higher figures in inflation conversation



Inflation target range of 2-2.5% might be helpful

Mulling if the US has necessary tools to weather downturn

Fiscal – monetary coordination important to put on table



Barkin is the president of the Richmond Fed. He is not a voting member in 2020.





His concerns about options in the case of a downturn are concerning.