Feds Barkin: US economy moving along at a very good pace

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Barkin speaking at Harvard

Fed's Barkin:
  • US economy moving along at a very good pace
  • reduce trade uncertainty to help investment recovery
  • Surveying impact of virus on global supply chain
  • focusing on prices, tools with rate near zero in review
  • negative interest rates not a proven success
  • sees value in higher figures in inflation conversation
  • Inflation target range of 2-2.5% might be helpful
  • Mulling if the US has necessary tools to weather downturn
  • Fiscal – monetary coordination important to put on table
Barkin is the president of the Richmond Fed. He is not a voting member in 2020.

His concerns about options in the case of a downturn are concerning.  
