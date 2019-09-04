Fed's Beige Book: Economy appeared to expand at a modest pace

Prior editions said growth was at a modest pace

Most businesses remained optimistic about near-term outlook even though concerns about tariffs and trade policy uncertainty continued

Reports on consumer spending were mixed, although auto sales grew at a modest pace

Overall manufacturing activity was slightly lower than prior report

Some districts noted that manufacturing employment was flat to lower

Overall employment grew at a modest pace

Reports on impacts of tariffs mixed, with some anticipating effects would not be felt for a few months

Home sales primarily constrained due to low inventories

New home construction remained flat

Agricultural conditions remained weak due to weather, low prices and trade issues

Pace of wage growth was modest to moderate

If you read this report and didn't know the market was pricing in a certainty of a Fed cut, you would never guess it.

