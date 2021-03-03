Fed's Beige Book: Economic activity expanded modestly from January to mid-February

Economic activity expanded modestly from January to mid-February

Reports on consumer spending and auto sales were mixed

overall manufacturing activity for most Districts increased moderately from the previous report

Commercial real estate conditions in the hotel, retail, and office sectors deteriorated somewhat

Most Districts reported that employment levels rose over the reporting period, albeit slowly

Several Districts reported modest wage increases for high-demand positions with many also noting upward pressure on wages to attract and retain employees

Nonlabor input costs rose moderately over the reporting period, with steel and lumber prices increasing notably

Reports on pricing power were mixed, with some retailers and manufacturers affected by input cost increases reporting the ability to pass prices through, while many others were unable to raise prices

Several Districts reported anticipating modest price increases over the next several months



This has a bit of everything but with non-farm payrolls coming up on Fridayand the soft reads today from ISM and ADP, the weak jobs outlook is underscored. The pricing side will be a very interesting one in the months ahead but I'm not sure there's anything new here.







On the bottom line, they're describing modest economic expansion through mid-Feb but the Atlanta Fed GDP tracker is at +10%.

