Fed's Beige Book coming up next

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Fed anecdotal report out at the top of the hour

Here were the headlines from the January version:

  • A majority of districts reported that employment rose but a growing number reported a drop in employment levels
  • Two districts reported a decline in activity and two others reported no change
  • Wages increased modestly but generally remained weak
  • Almost all districts saw price increases compared to the last report
  • Pries for construction materials, steel products and shipping services rose further
  • Several districts noted improved ability to raise final selling prices
  • Based on info collected before Jan 4
The new edition is due at the top of the hour. Expect a slow release of headlines.


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose