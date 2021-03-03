Fed's Beige Book coming up next
Fed anecdotal report out at the top of the hour
Here were the headlines from the January version:
- A majority of districts reported that employment rose but a growing number reported a drop in employment levels
- Two districts reported a decline in activity and two others reported no change
- Wages increased modestly but generally remained weak
- Almost all districts saw price increases compared to the last report
- Pries for construction materials, steel products and shipping services rose further
- Several districts noted improved ability to raise final selling prices
- Based on info collected before Jan 4