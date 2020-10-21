Fed's Beige Book: Economic activity improved at slight to modest pace

The latest Fed report on the economy

Growth continued but was slight-to-modest

Manufacturing generally increased at moderate pace

Commercial real estate conditions continued to deteriorate in many districts

Consumer spending growth remained positive, but some Districts reported a leveling off of retail sales and a slight uptick in tourism activity.

Districts characterized the outlooks of contacts as generally optimistic or positive, but with a considerable degree of uncertainty

Banking contacts in many Districts expressed concern that delinquency rates may rise in coming months

Overall, consumer prices across Districts rose modestly







There are some worrisome comments on New York real estate in the report, saying condo sales were down nearly 50% y/y with inventories rising sharply. They also noted that office rental rates were down 8% y/y.