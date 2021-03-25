Fed's Bostic brushes aside rising inflation

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

But he does raise some questions

  • Fed hitting jobs target is "at least many months away"
  • Coming jump in inflation will be big but not especially meaningful
  • Says he's not concerned about inflation trends at this point given how the pandemic has caused 'havoc' in some prices
  • Says 'unambiguously' that there's no need to remove accommodation soon
  • "I'm not sure we're staring down a fearsome inflation outbreak"
Bostic spoke at the Economic Club of Boston and is sticking to the Fed script.


