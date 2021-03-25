Fed's Bostic brushes aside rising inflation

Fed hitting jobs target is "at least many months away"

Coming jump in inflation will be big but not especially meaningful

Says he's not concerned about inflation trends at this point given how the pandemic has caused 'havoc' in some prices

Says 'unambiguously' that there's no need to remove accommodation soon

"I'm not sure we're staring down a fearsome inflation outbreak"

Bostic spoke at the Economic Club of Boston and is sticking to the Fed script.

