Fed's Bostic brushes aside rising inflation
But he does raise some questions
- Fed hitting jobs target is "at least many months away"
- Coming jump in inflation will be big but not especially meaningful
- Says he's not concerned about inflation trends at this point given how the pandemic has caused 'havoc' in some prices
- Says 'unambiguously' that there's no need to remove accommodation soon
- "I'm not sure we're staring down a fearsome inflation outbreak"
Bostic spoke at the Economic Club of Boston and is sticking to the Fed script.