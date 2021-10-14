Fed's Bostic: CBDC raises a host of questions about privacy and authority

Central banks would need to figure out how to create a digital currency with a secure and predictable value

In the US, many people would be upset by the notion that the Fed could track how they use their funds

I don't understand how creating a predictable value is a challenge. Just tie it to the US dollar 1:1. That's the least-difficult problem to solve.





In terms of privacy, what I think happens is that there are strong initial controls that are eroded over time.

