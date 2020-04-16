Fed's Bostic: Expects Congress to act quickly to replenish SBL program

Atlanta Fed's Bostic speaking with report is via a conference call

  • expects Congress to act quickly to replenish small business lending program
  • would not be good to lose small business because lending program ran out of funds
  • would not be surprised if new stresses arise that cause further Fed action
  • concern that all communities have access to funds through Fed municipal facility
  • hopeful rebound in economy meets Fed lending will be repaid quickly and balance sheet will resolve itself
  • forbearance of mortgages will put stress on mortgage servicers; having staff analyze when that might become's is unsustainable
  • looking for further market stresses, willing to do more with treasury back facilities if needed

