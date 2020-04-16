Coming Up!
Fed's Bostic: Expects Congress to act quickly to replenish SBL program
Atlanta Fed's Bostic speaking with report is via a conference call
- expects Congress to act quickly to replenish small business lending program
- would not be good to lose small business because lending program ran out of funds
- would not be surprised if new stresses arise that cause further Fed action
- concern that all communities have access to funds through Fed municipal facility
- hopeful rebound in economy meets Fed lending will be repaid quickly and balance sheet will resolve itself
- forbearance of mortgages will put stress on mortgage servicers; having staff analyze when that might become's is unsustainable
- looking for further market stresses, willing to do more with treasury back facilities if needed
