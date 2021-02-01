Fed's Bostic - GameStop, retail trading volatility does not seem like something monetary policy should address

hard to say how much more fiscal aid is needed given uncertainty of virus, effects of aid already approved

focus on next six to nine months and how vaccine diffuses into economy

hard to say the quality of the inflation signal right now given price swings of recent months

not concerned about "overheating" given the deficit of jobs that exists, "long way to go" to full employment

not seeing any evidence of financial instability from equity markets

Earlier posted price chart of the stock Bostic refers to in the headline:







