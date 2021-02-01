Fed's Bostic - GameStop, retail trading volatility does not seem like something monetary policy should address
President of the Atlanta Federal Reserve branch Bostic.
- hard to say how much more fiscal aid is needed given uncertainty of virus, effects of aid already approved
- focus on next six to nine months and how vaccine diffuses into economy
- hard to say the quality of the inflation signal right now given price swings of recent months
- not concerned about "overheating" given the deficit of jobs that exists, "long way to go" to full employment
- not seeing any evidence of financial instability from equity markets
