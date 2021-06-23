Fed's Bostic: I am one of the 7 who sees rate rises in 2022
Sees rate rise at the end of 2022
Feds Bostic (Pres. Atlanta Fed) is saying that he is one of the seven Fed officials who sees a rate rise by the end of 2022. Bostic is a voting member in 2021.
- Given upside surprises, has pulled first rate increased to late 2022
- Projects two additional quarter-point rate increases in 2023.
- Economy well on its way to recovery, sees inflation for 2021 at 3.4%, GDP growth that 7%
- Close to meeting "substantial further progress" standard to start bond tapering, appropriate to begin debate
- Fed will get clarity on labor markets in the fall. Needs to stay nimble and prepare to move.
- Perhaps three or four months more of solid job gains could put labor markets in very solid position
- Does not have a strong view on whether to taper mortgage bonds before treasuries
- Does not think housing market is in a bubble. Prices are rising based on supply and demand
- Does not want to be premature and point back on purchases but markets are functioning well
- Would prefer to hold off on raising interest rates until bond taper is complete.