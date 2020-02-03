Fed's Bostic: Inflation is below where the Fed wants it

Says that the PCE indicator may be showing a 'low ball' estimate of where inflation really is

  • other metrics suggest it is almost right at target
Seems to be a bit of dissonance in these comments

More:
Fed may want to look at a menu of inflation measures and not only the PCE
on the employment mandate Fed is doing well
trade tensions are still there, but trade deals may have put a floor under them
we wont won't see a tremendous pop for the resolution of trade deals


