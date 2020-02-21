Fed's Bostic on CNBC: Has no impulses to do anything with our current policy stance

Fed's Bostic is currently not a voter on the FOMC


Fed's Bostic on CNBC
  • has no impulses to do anything with our current policy stance
  • bond market reflecting low neutral rate of interest, with a  flight to safety
  • businesses tell him coronavirus to be short-term disruption
  • models expect expected short-term hit from coronavirus but recovery after
  • sees US GDP 2.0– 2.25%
  • Banks are not taking on excessive risk
  • open to policy move if more weakness than expected seen
  • does not think Fed's balance sheet actions are pumping up the stock market
  • The economy is strong and can stand on its own feet and we should let it do that
