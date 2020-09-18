Fed's Bostic: Definitely seeing signs of the economy slowing

Over three-years we can be back on a robust path



Comfortable above 2% inflation but will look more at the trajectory than the level

Fed was closer than many appreciate to reaching its 2% goal before the pandemic

Impacts of pandemic are making it difficult to see what's going on with inflation

Can see 3.5% or 3.75% unemployment in the long term

Sees long-term growth at 2%

Will wait for evidence of overheating before taking action

Definitely seeing signs of the economy slowing

A slowing economy isn't a surprise. Q3 growth will be an all-time record and it's a guarantee that it will slow from that. How quickly it slows and what the terminal rate of growth is a bigger question. The Fed is looking for 4.0% growth in 2021 after a 3.7% contraction this year.

