Fed's Bostic: Possible some people are starting to run out of money
Bostic on CNBC
- Watching to see if weakness in retail sales translates into something deeper
- Vaccine will lead to robust recovery as it gets into the population but economy facing short-run problems.
- Policymakers across the spectrum should get help to where it's needed
There is nothing new in this messaging. For what it's worth there are rumours that Bostic is a candidate to replace Powell at the end of the Fed Chairman's term.