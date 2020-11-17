Fed's Bostic: Possible some people are starting to run out of money

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Bostic on CNBC

  • Watching to see if weakness in retail sales translates into something deeper
  • Vaccine will lead to robust recovery as it gets into the population but economy facing short-run problems.
  • Policymakers across the spectrum should get help to where it's needed
There is nothing new in this messaging. For what it's worth there are rumours that Bostic is a candidate to replace Powell at the end of the Fed Chairman's term.

