Fed's Bostic: Recovery should be much more robust

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic speaking on a Florida radio station

Atlanta Fed's Bostic is speaking on a Florida radio station and says:
  • Optimistic about Fed congressional response to crisis
  • Recovery should be much more robust than from usual recession
  • Difficult to predict how many more may become jobless and coming weeks giving lack of historical precedent for this type of event
  • strength of recovery depends on whether families and businesses trust that health risks are controlled, or whether they lose confidence
  • critically important US avoid housing crisis growing out of the pandemic
Nothing earth shattering were market moving from the Atlanta Fed Pres.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose