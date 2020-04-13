Fed's Bostic: Recovery should be much more robust
Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic speaking on a Florida radio station
Nothing earth shattering were market moving from the Atlanta Fed Pres.
- Optimistic about Fed congressional response to crisis
- Recovery should be much more robust than from usual recession
- Difficult to predict how many more may become jobless and coming weeks giving lack of historical precedent for this type of event
- strength of recovery depends on whether families and businesses trust that health risks are controlled, or whether they lose confidence
- critically important US avoid housing crisis growing out of the pandemic