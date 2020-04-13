Fed's Bostic: Recovery should be much more robust

Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic speaking on a Florida radio station

Atlanta Fed's Bostic is speaking on a Florida radio station and says:



Optimistic about Fed congressional response to crisis



Recovery should be much more robust than from usual recession



Difficult to predict how many more may become jobless and coming weeks giving lack of historical precedent for this type of event



strength of recovery depends on whether families and businesses trust that health risks are controlled, or whether they lose confidence



critically important US avoid housing crisis growing out of the pandemic



Nothing earth shattering were market moving from the Atlanta Fed Pres.