Fed's Bostic speaking on the economy

  • Fed's Bostic worries about people leaving the workforce including women and those in service industries 
  • relief his needed to try to minimize a shock from the Covid
  • we should definitely look to minimize the shock as long as we can
  • it's important not to waive the flags of success to soon. There is still a lot of uncertainty
  • as long as there is stress there needs to be relief to accompany that stress
  • GDP has recovered a faster way than employment
  • could see GDP back to pre-pandemic levels by the 4th quarter
  • Employment is rebounding at a much slower pace
  • Businesses are reluctant to hire people because of uncertainty
  • it'll take a while for employment to move back toward pre-pandemic level
  • PPP (payroll protection program) has been very successful for small businesses
  • evidence suggest the Fed should not be worried about inflation too much
