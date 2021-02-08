Fed's Bostic speaking on the economy
Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic
- Fed's Bostic worries about people leaving the workforce including women and those in service industries
- relief his needed to try to minimize a shock from the Covid
- we should definitely look to minimize the shock as long as we can
- it's important not to waive the flags of success to soon. There is still a lot of uncertainty
- as long as there is stress there needs to be relief to accompany that stress
- GDP has recovered a faster way than employment
- could see GDP back to pre-pandemic levels by the 4th quarter
- Employment is rebounding at a much slower pace
- Businesses are reluctant to hire people because of uncertainty
- it'll take a while for employment to move back toward pre-pandemic level
- PPP (payroll protection program) has been very successful for small businesses
- evidence suggest the Fed should not be worried about inflation too much
