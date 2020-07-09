Fed's Bostic: The economy to still be in recovery mode in a year's time

Fed's Bostic speaking on a webinar.

economy to still be in recovery mode in a years time



recovery will be uneven across communities, regions



won't get back to pre-virus levels until mid 2021, 2022

His comments are in line with a Fed which is expected to remain on hold for the next couple years. As a result, the comments are not all that earth shattering.





Atlanta Fed's Bostic is speaking on fiscal policy for a webinar hosted by Tax Policies on Fiscal Policy for the Covid 19 economy. Bostic speaks often online. He is a nonvoting member and his comments tend to be a touch more negative: