Fed's Bostic: The economy to still be in recovery mode in a year's time

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Bostic speaking on a webinar.

Atlanta Fed's Bostic is speaking on fiscal policy for a webinar hosted by Tax Policies on Fiscal Policy for the Covid 19 economy. Bostic speaks often online. He is a nonvoting member and his comments tend to be a touch more negative:
  • economy to still be in recovery mode in a years time
  • recovery will be uneven across communities, regions
  • won't get back to pre-virus levels until mid 2021, 2022
His comments are in line with a Fed which is expected to remain on hold for the next couple years. As a result, the comments are not all that earth shattering.

