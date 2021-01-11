Fed's Bostic: The Fed is not locked into a 'paradigm', changes possible
Bostic in a slow walk-back from ultra-easy policy?
- Changes possible if economy recovers faster
- Not ruling out a return to unemployment as low as 3.7%
- Any changes in bond buying would need strong moves in unemployment, inflation and virus control
- Not 'super concerned' about rise in 10-year rates, not something the Fed needs to react to
Bostic is a voter this year and there is a clear pattern now of officials sounding less dovish and open to tightening measures late this year.