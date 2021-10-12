Feds Bostic: Underlying inflation is indeed above committees objective

Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic speaking

Fed's Bostic
  • Underlining inflation is indeed above the committees 2% objective
  • A caveat is that severe and pervasive supply chain issues will probably last longer than initially expected
  • Indicators do not yet suggest that long-run inflation expectations are dangerously untethered, but Fed will be watching carefully
  • Inflation is likely to remain above 2% going forward
  • Pandemic induced price swings will eventually unwind by themselves without necessarily threatening to longer run the price stability
Fed's Bostic is a voting member in 2021. He will not vote again until 2024.
