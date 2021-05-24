Fed's Bostic (voting member): US economy has been more resilient

Fed's Bostic speaking at the Homer Hoyt Institute

Fed voting member and president of the Atlanta Fed Bostic is speaking at the Homer Hoyt Institute's school of advanced studies in real estate and land economics

  • US economy has been more resilient
  • Must ensure there is no lasting pandemic damage
  • Demand responding quicker than supply.  That has led to price increases
  • We are not out of the woods yet regarding evictions, rentals
  • Office real estate market is the most uncertain
  • the moment when kids go back to school full time will be pivotal in assessing where economy stands
  • will remain diligent to ensure current pressures ease, look for signs businesses are changing expectations

