Fed's Bostic warns on long virus recovery timeline

WSJ interview





There's nothing market moving from Bostic but he spoke with the WSJ about the virus and noted that some companies that initially saw it as a 1-2 month problem, now see it as a 1-2 year problem.





The focus of marketwatchers is when we first get a vaccine but it will take at least a year beyond that to produce a distribute enough of it to get back to normal.





Bostic also said the Fed is willing to be more stimulative than in the past and that the approach will be 'far more patient' on tightening.

