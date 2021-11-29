Fed's Bowman speaking - says nothing regarding economic nor policy outlook

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Michelle Bowman is a Governor of the Fed Board and thus a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee.

Speaking at an event (details) she has no comments on her outlook for the economy nor monetary policy. She should be made Fed Chair on this basis alone. 

Michelle Bowman is a Governor of the Fed Board and thus a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose