Fed's Brainard: Trade uncertainty has been a major theme in economy in past year

Brainard speaks with Steve Leisman:

Trade uncertainty has been major factor weighing on economy in past year, cities business investment

We've taken out insurance on trade but we still hear from business contacts saying they're waiting on clarity

'Certainly' more tariffs in Dec would be a realization of downside risks

0.4% tracking forecasts for GDP are quite a bit lower than consensus

The US consumer has proven to be more resilient

Most of the businesses we talk to that are consumer-facing continue to be quite upbeat

We see some special factors weighing now that will begin to unwind in Q1



I see economy growing slightly above trend in the next year

I see inflation moving up to 2% and a bit above

The slowdown in trade is a concern and a question mark but expect consumer and domestic growth to be solid for next year or year-and-a-half

Our economy is much stronger than the EU, that's why US rates are higher

I want to assess how economy is reacting to cuts; we're starting to see residential investment

I want to wait for a 'little bit' as I asses outlook

Repeats need for 'material' change in outlook before moving on rates

Downside risks remain prominent

I worry about financial imbalances



Brainard was generally upbeat but didn't stray from the Fed playbook, which says it will take a material shift in the outlook to get back on the rate cutting path. However she was asked about tariffs and said the December tariffs would 'certainly' be a realization of downside risks. Does that make a cut likely if trade talks go off the rails? I believe so.





However if there is a trade deal, everything she said suggested a long wait on the sidelines. Then when we get into the second-half of 2020 there is an election and then the bar to move is even higher.

