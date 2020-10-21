Fed's Brainard: Aside from virus, biggest downside risk is no fiscal support

Premature withdrawal of fiscal aid risks entrenching recessionary dynamics

US recovery highly uneven, highly uncertain

Q3 GDP has likely recovered more than half of its H1 decline

Financing conditions favorable for large businesses, tight for small businesses

Labor market improvement rapid but uneven, easiest gains behind us

US rates likely to stay below neutral for a period after liftoff

In the months ahead Fed to clarify how asset purchases to best work with forward guidance

She's teeing up two huge factors in the stock market right now. The main one is the importance of stimulus as we continue to play the deal-or-no-deal game. The second is that big publicly-listed companies are tearing apart small mom-and-pop competition because the Fed is helping the big guys get ultra-cheap financing while the small businesses get turned away at the bank.

