Feds Brainard: Fed forming new committee to monitor climate risks

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Lael Brainard speaking on climate change and risks Fed forming new committee to monitor climate risks

  • mandatory disclosures on climate likely important
  • committee to identify risks to financial stability
  • Fed needs framework to address micro-and macro prudential considerations on climate risk
  • new committee will approach climate risks to financial stability from macro prudential perspective
  • may be helpful to tool to assess financial system risks
  • disclosures can sure financial system resilient
  • mandatory disclosures on climate risk likely to be important


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose