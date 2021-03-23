Feds Brainard: Fed forming new committee to monitor climate risks
- mandatory disclosures on climate likely important
- committee to identify risks to financial stability
- Fed needs framework to address micro-and macro prudential considerations on climate risk
- new committee will approach climate risks to financial stability from macro prudential perspective
- may be helpful to tool to assess financial system risks
- disclosures can sure financial system resilient
