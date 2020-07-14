Fed's Brainard: Forward guidance is a 'vital' way to provide necessary accommodation

Policy will have to shift from stabilization to accmmodation

There "may come a time" when yield curve control helps too but requires additional analysis

There is a "thick fog" of uncertainty and downside risks predominate

Time and magnitude of distribution of additional fiscal support will remain vital to strength of recovery

Broad second wave of cases could reignite financial market volatilty

Unclear whether rapid pace of labor market recovery will be sustained. Risks are to the downside

Brainard didn't offer much on the current state of the economy or high-frequency data. The general theme is that she's cautious and worried and that's similar to what we heard from Powell in his latest appearances. I don't see much here to move markets.

