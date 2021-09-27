Fed's Brainard: No liftoff signal should be taken from taper announcement
Comments from the Fed Governor:
- Employment 'a bit short' of bar for taper but might meet it soon
- Delta has been more disruptive than initially thought
- Sept labor market may be less informative of underlying momentum than hoped
- Monitoring 'a few' upside inflation risks closely including household services, goods demand and wages
- Vigilant for signs that current high inflation might push up long-term inflation expectations
- Expect inflation to decelerate
- 'Ample room' for a full recovery in employment
- Full text
Brainard is a dove and that's why I think she has a better chance than people believe to be the next Fed Chair. Economists put the odds on Powell at around 90%.