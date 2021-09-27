Fed's Brainard: No liftoff signal should be taken from taper announcement

Employment 'a bit short' of bar for taper but might meet it soon

Delta has been more disruptive than initially thought

Sept labor market may be less informative of underlying momentum than hoped

Monitoring 'a few' upside inflation risks closely including household services, goods demand and wages

Vigilant for signs that current high inflation might push up long-term inflation expectations

Expect inflation to decelerate

'Ample room' for a full recovery in employment

Brainard is a dove and that's why I think she has a better chance than people believe to be the next Fed Chair. Economists put the odds on Powell at around 90%.

