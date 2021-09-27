Fed's Brainard: No liftoff signal should be taken from taper announcement

Comments from the Fed Governor:

  • Employment 'a bit short' of bar for taper but might meet it soon
  • Delta has been more disruptive than initially thought
  • Sept labor market may be less informative of underlying momentum than hoped
  • Monitoring 'a few' upside inflation risks closely including household services, goods demand and wages
  • Vigilant for signs that current high inflation might push up long-term inflation expectations
  • Expect inflation to decelerate
  • 'Ample room' for a full recovery in employment
Brainard is a dove and that's why I think she has a better chance than people believe to be the next Fed Chair. Economists put the odds on Powell at around 90%.

