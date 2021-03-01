Fed's Brainard: Pandemic showed flaws in financial system

We need to consider reforms to protect against future shocks

Stress that emerged in Treasury markets may suggest need for standing repo or other changes

Overall result showed system was resilient, proved the value of things like central clearing

Highlights problems in money market funds

Full text



There's nothing here on the bond market and Williams still hasn't spoken.







Something has to be done about the dysfunction of the Treasury market but judging from these comments it sounds like the Fed is going to say "it was a one-in-a-million event" and do nothing.



