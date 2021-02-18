Fed's Brainard: System ultimately needs standardized disclosures on climate risks
Brainard speaks at climate finance study
- System ultimately needs "standardized, reliable and mandatory disclosures" on how firms are prepared to cope with climate risks
- Financial firms should be bracing for climate risks now
- Uncertainty over impact of climate change should not slow incorporation of climate risks into bank planning and supervision
This doesn't touch on monetary policy but I have been surprised at how quickly the finger pointing between green energy and fossil fuel energy began in Texas this week. It was like no one wanted to know what really happened, they just wanted to blame the other side. That doesn't bode well.