Fed's Brainard to appear on CNBC

Fed Governor to speak on TV





CNBC will have an interview with Fed Governor Lael Brainard at some point in the next hour. In the latest tease, the CNBC hosts said it would be 'later' so I'm guess that's going to be closer to 1600 GMT (11 am ET). They don't like to give away the exact times, so we will all wait in suspense.





Brainard isn't afraid to speak about monetary policy and she has tipped changes in the Fed stance in the past but it's been a long time since she has weighed in on the outlook. In July she said that downside risks and soft inflation argue for easing monetary policy. In August she said the Fed was monitor developments closely.





Since then she has spoken about crytocurrencies and climate change but nothing directly on monetary policy.

