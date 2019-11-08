Feds Brainard tries to square Fed policy with climate change

Lael Brainard is trying to square Fed policy with climate change. She says:

Fed will increasingly need to take climate change into account when setting policy

climate policy will affect prices, employment, output



profound climate effects on the economy, financials



climate change policy uncertainty may holdback investment, economic activity

Fed will need to assess financial system for climate vulnerabilities

Fed is in discussion on participation in climate focus global central bankers network

Fed's Mary Davy adds:

understanding climate change risk is essential to achieving Fed's mission



climate change is an economic issue we cannot ignore



Needless to say, this is a new(er) vulnerability, but economic activity can be impacted by a number of things including climate change. I don't think that the Fed necessarily has there finger on the pulse of what the impact will be, however, if there is risk and vulnerabilities, it is important to try and understand its implications.