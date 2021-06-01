Fed's Brainard: We are far from goals but seeing progress

The best way to achieve goals is to remain steady and clear in approach while remaining attentive to conditions

Jobs are down 8-10 million from levels where they would be without pandemic

Says she's attentive to risks on both sides of expected path

Says it will be important to see sustained progress on inflation

If inflation moves materially and persistently above 2%, the Fed has tools to guide it back down

Inflation and employment data reflect a temporary misalignment of supply and demand

The Fed believes that when unemployment benefits are cut, there will be a flood of workers and that will keep wages in check to a degree. I can see the arguments both ways but the Fed has the luxury of time and they've decided to simply wait and see. That's a fine approach because, like she said, they can just hike if it goes wrong. I do wonder if they'll have to guts to make that move but that's a debate for later. Right now, the trade is to ride the Fed wave.



